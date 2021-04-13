TRH Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

TRH Financial LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,203,000 after buying an additional 10,641,997 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,159,000 after buying an additional 7,897,647 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,677,000 after buying an additional 1,679,089 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,753,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,724,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,482,000 after acquiring an additional 335,512 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV stock opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $38.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

