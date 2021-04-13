TRH Financial LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

TRH Financial LLC cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $1,556,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $3,152,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

