TRH Financial LLC Purchases 2,874 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.7% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,982,000 after acquiring an additional 473,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

Shares of MDT opened at $121.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $122.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

