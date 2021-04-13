TRH Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.7% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 49,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE:APD opened at $282.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.41 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.66.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.