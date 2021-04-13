TRH Financial LLC Trims Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

TRH Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC owned 0.13% of PetIQ worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PetIQ by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PetIQ during the third quarter worth $288,000.

PETQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $423,290.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,582,235 shares of company stock worth $55,733,506 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

