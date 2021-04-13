Trias (TRY) Achieves Market Cap of $608,556.11

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Trias coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Trias has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Trias has a market cap of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00055872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00019283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00083897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.22 or 0.00621307 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032522 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00038312 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

