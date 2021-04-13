Trifast (LON:TRI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $165.00

Trifast plc (LON:TRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 164 ($2.14), with a volume of 31068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 138.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 137.07. The firm has a market cap of £223.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.06.

In related news, insider Clare Foster sold 58,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67), for a total value of £74,644.48 ($97,523.49).

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

