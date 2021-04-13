Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Short Interest Update

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the March 15th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Trillion Energy International stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Trillion Energy International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns oil and gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc in April 2019.

