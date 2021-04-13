Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 212,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,808,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78.

