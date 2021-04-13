Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 58,674 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.37. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $68.89.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.