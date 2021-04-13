Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 143.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $133.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $133.94.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.