Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,170 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,486.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,505 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,426,000 after buying an additional 4,042,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,292,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,101,000 after buying an additional 1,286,466 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,787,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,805,000 after buying an additional 1,124,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,278,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,302,000 after buying an additional 878,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $93.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $90.09 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

