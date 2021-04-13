Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 3,491 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,481,000 after acquiring an additional 135,213 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,061,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $272.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $164.30 and a 52-week high of $272.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.33.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.