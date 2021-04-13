Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 4,103 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

