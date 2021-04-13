Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 79,653 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1,984.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,653 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,475,000 after purchasing an additional 545,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM opened at $221.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.85. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

