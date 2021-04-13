Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 229,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,874,000. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 1.2% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.53. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $71.29.

