Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 27,654 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $144.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $144.28.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

