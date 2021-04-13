Trilogy Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $13,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 213.1% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,420,000 after buying an additional 15,581 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 64.2% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 77,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 30,287 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $104.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day moving average is $89.03. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.