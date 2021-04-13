Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,609,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $125.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.77. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $65.64 and a 12-month high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

