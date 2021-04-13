Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,542 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.31% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 150,582 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,347,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,875,000 after acquiring an additional 24,089 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 349,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,345,000.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78.

