Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,614 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 97,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,870 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 83,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 63,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 91,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76.

