Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $27,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 51,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $109.64 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

