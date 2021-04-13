Trilogy Capital Inc. Invests $23.99 Million in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 319,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,988,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.95. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $77.44.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

