Trilogy Capital Inc. Lowers Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after buying an additional 33,437 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $113.54 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

