Trilogy Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 272,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,484,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Family Legacy Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,180,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 237,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 72,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 57.4% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,766,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,737,000 after buying an additional 1,009,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,000.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $20.39.

