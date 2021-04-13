Trilogy Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 145,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 2.72% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 413,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,485 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after buying an additional 21,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 25,797 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 126,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,723,000.

Get First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FCVT opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.