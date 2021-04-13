Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,313 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $22,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,112,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $267.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.37. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $147.60 and a twelve month high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

