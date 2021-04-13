Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,611,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.69. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

