Trilogy Capital Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,134 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 4.63% of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,481,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,964,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 59,402 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:INKM opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $35.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.55.

