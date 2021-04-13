Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 1,864 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Randolph Co Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $413.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $394.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.03. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.29 and a one year high of $413.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.