Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 7,512 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after purchasing an additional 398,010 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,559,000 after purchasing an additional 58,145 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $41.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.50.

