Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 79,817 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,817 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

