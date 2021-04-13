Trilogy Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,634 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 106,327 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 67,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

