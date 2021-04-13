Trilogy Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $22,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,696,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,387,000 after purchasing an additional 619,169 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,918,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,174,000 after acquiring an additional 64,146 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of MGV stock opened at $96.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.60. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $67.64 and a one year high of $96.97.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.