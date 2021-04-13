Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Update

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, an increase of 722.1% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TMQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Trilogy Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

TMQ traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.25. 160,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.55. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMQ. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 358,360 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 927,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

