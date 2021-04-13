Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 219,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,999,013 shares.The stock last traded at $35.25 and had previously closed at $35.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,376,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,989,000.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

