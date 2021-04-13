Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 219,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,999,013 shares.The stock last traded at $35.25 and had previously closed at $35.20.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.93.
The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,376,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,989,000.
Trip.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCOM)
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
