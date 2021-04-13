TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,566 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,000. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.27 and its 200-day moving average is $124.09. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.95.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

