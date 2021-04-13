tru Independence LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.95.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.