TrueDeck 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15,085.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 30.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $304,258.26 and $15,085.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00055650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00084135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.88 or 0.00622639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00032532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00037766 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.