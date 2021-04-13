TrueFeedBack (TFB) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $14.05 million and approximately $326,238.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00053255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00019098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00083852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.87 or 0.00621534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00033258 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00038808 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

