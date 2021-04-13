Truist Financial Corp Acquires 30,497 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 164.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Shares of NUAN opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 528.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.97. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

