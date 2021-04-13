Truist Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 44,589 ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,852.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $54.41 on Tuesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51.

