Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 25,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 103,173 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,119,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

