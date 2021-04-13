Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in American International Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in American International Group by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 228,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 92,295 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

NYSE:AIG opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.14.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

