Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 107.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $109.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.47. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

