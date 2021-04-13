Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 318,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,155,000 after buying an additional 117,062 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,777,000 after buying an additional 104,164 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 303,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,254,000 after buying an additional 97,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,748,000 after buying an additional 48,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,927,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,837,000 after buying an additional 42,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,812,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total value of $626,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,348,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,163,466 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $269.18 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $125.03 and a one year high of $287.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.39 and a 200 day moving average of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

