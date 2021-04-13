Truist Financial Corp Buys 1,378 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after buying an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,592,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after buying an additional 170,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $263.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.59 and a 200 day moving average of $286.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $329.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.16.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

