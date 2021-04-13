Truist Financial Corp Buys 2,288 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLOB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Globant by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,096,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,853,000 after purchasing an additional 173,275 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,963,000 after purchasing an additional 160,270 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,741,000 after purchasing an additional 75,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.89.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $220.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.48 and its 200 day moving average is $203.06. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 174.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $232.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

