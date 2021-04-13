Truist Financial Corp Buys 29,672 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 240.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 29,672 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hess by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,863,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average of $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $76.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -105.26%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

