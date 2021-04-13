Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $203.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,671,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,678 shares of company stock worth $5,743,264 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

